URA commissions new bonded warehouse at Malaba border

TORORO, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has officially commissioned a new bonded warehouse at the Malaba border in Tororo District to handle cargo congestion, expedite clearance, and boost revenue collection. The warehouse, built by Tan Investments, can accommodate up to 1,000 trucks and is expected to ease delays that have long plagued cargo transportation along the Malaba-Kampala highway.

The facility is part of URA’s broader strategy to improve trade efficiency and reduce logistical bottlenecks at Uganda’s busiest border. Naiya Tana, the Managing Director of Tan Investments ICD Bond, emphasized the warehouse’s role in consolidating cargo and facilitating smoother verification and tax compliance.

“We built this warehouse to consolidate cargo, facilitate government verification, and ensure taxes are paid, thereby streamlining the process of moving goods in and out of the country,” he said. James Maliizi, URA’s Assistant Commissioner for Risk, believes the facility will not only decongest the border but also enhance the efficiency of Uganda’s entire trade network.

“With such a facility in place, vehicles that previously had to travel to Kampala for clearance can now be processed here. This means they will proceed directly to their destinations, reducing congestion,” he said. With Malaba now hosting two bonded warehouses, the expanded clearance capacity is expected to improve trade and increase revenue collection.

URN