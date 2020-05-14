UPDF To construct multi-billion museum in Katonga swamp

Mpigi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda People’s Defense Forces-UPDF has unveiled plans to construct a multi billion military museum in Katonga swamp of Nkozi sub county in Mpigi district.

A team of UPDF officials led by Gen. Pecos Kuteesa, one of the army representatives in parliament met Mpigi district leaders, security officers and communities around Katonga swamp on Wednesday.

This according to the army will be the biggest military museum in Africa compared to the ones in Algeria and Egypt.

The building is expected to start from the place where the monument of President Yoweri Museveni and late Libyan leader Col. Muammar Gaddafi stand.

Gen. Kuteesa explained that the museum will store the history of the entire country.

Gen. Kuteesa said that since Katonga is key to almost all military interventions that have taken place in Uganda, there was need to set up a museum there to remind Ugandans of their past.

He also notes that since colonialists wrote Uganda’s history, there is need for Ugandans to set the records right because the colonialists only wrote what they wanted the world to know.

Harriet Nabunnya, a technical officer from UPDF explained that the project will accommodate the country’s military history dating from 1894.

Nabunnya says that the army will have to purchase all items which have an attachment to the museum from private individuals and recreate what they can’t find basing on the available pictures.

Asked to reveal the cost of implementing such a project in a swamp, Nabunnya said the budget hasn’t yet been approved.

Esther Nampeera, the Senior Environment Officer Mpigi district says the project will impact negatively on River Katonga which runs through the swamp.

The Mpigi LC V chairperson Peter Claver Mutuluza has endorsed the project, says they can’t oppose it given what the NRM government has done for the people in the district.

Brig. Joseph Ssemwanga, the Masaka Armored Brigade Commander explains that people shouldn’t only expect to see historical and current weapons used in military combat that have shaped Uganda’s destiny but also historical events from all parts of the country.

He says that given the magnitude of the project, the will have to secure additional land from willing sellers.

URN