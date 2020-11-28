UPDF: There is no day time curfew in Luwero

Bombo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT & URN | The Defence spokesperson Brig. Gen Flavia Byekwaso has dismissed reports on social media that the military has put in place a day time curfew ahead of the visit to the areas of presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine.

“There is no any day curfew imposed on Luwero by the military as some sections of the social media have reported. We condemn the misinformation operation some political circles have chosen to take. The public is called upon to ignore such allegations,” Byekwaso said.

Luwero has been described by the NRM as their ‘Mecca’, and expect overwhelming support there as it was the main base of the 1981-1986 war by the National Resistance Army (NRA).

Earlier in the day, National Unity Platform – NUP presidential candidate Kyagulanyi again clashed with Police in Nakasongola over alleged intimidation of his supporters.

At around 10am, Kyagulanyi arrived at Lwamutoogo cattle market in Nakasongola town council to hold his rally.

However, Kyagulanyi was surprised to find the venue with less than 30 people after security personnel blocked other people from accessing it.

Kyagulanyi forced his way through a Police blockade and drove to his NUP offices located inside Nakasongola town council. He started to mobilise the residents to came with him to venue to listen to him at the proposed venue which was located about three kilometers from Nakasongola town council.

However, on return, Uganda People’s Defense Forces soldiers and Policemen commanded by Patience Namara again blocked the crowd from accessing the venue on grounds of COVID-19 rules.

Kyagulanyi protested the action and jumped off the car before walking back to town engaging the officers to allow the residents to access the venue. He also started to call the residents by himself to enter the venue so as he can address them.

The Savannah Regional Police Commander Susan Nalwoga pleaded with Kyagulanyi to return to the venue and he ordered Policemen to allow the supporters at the venue amidst security.

While addressing the residents, Kyagulanyi asked residents to remain strong despite of intimidation they are facing from security personnel.

Kyagulanyi promised to ensure residents reclaim land which he alleges that had been grabbed leaving many evicted and other squatters.

He also promised to stop brutality of UPDF soldiers targeting fishermen at Lake Kyoga once elected president.

Ivan Kyeyune, the NUP candidate for Nakasongola county said they had planned to organise a rally at Nakasongola RC Primary school but police blocked it and ordered to organise it in a remote area .

Kyeyune added policemen also mounted road blocks and threatened to arrest residents who cross to attend the rally.

Nathan Musoke, the NUP candidate for Budyebo County says that other residents said they were put on crime watch list and their names read on local radio so as to intimidate them. Musoke says that intimidation was intended to ensure Kyagulanyi does not speak to people in what is formerly known as an NRM stronghold which is falling to opposition.

Musoke adds that boda boda riders were intimidated not to escort Kyagulanyi to the venue or else face arrest.

By time of compiling the story Kyagulanyi was heading to Luweero district for second rally amidst live bullets as policemen and soldiers chased his enthusiastic supporters along the highway.

Yesterday Kyagulanyi clashed with DPC Namara at Migyera town council as she was chasing him from the area where he spent night in cold after denied access to hotel he had booked for accommodation.