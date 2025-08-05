UPDF, SSPDF leaders hold talks amid border dispute

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Military chiefs from Uganda and South Sudan have held discussions following a deadly border dispute between the two countries, a Ugandan military spokesperson said Monday.

Sam Okiding, Uganda’s deputy chief of defense forces, and Dau Aturjong Nyuol, chief of the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF), met on Saturday in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, Uganda’s military spokesperson Felix Kulayigye told Xinhua by telephone.

Kulayigye said the discussions were part of ongoing diplomatic efforts to address the border dispute and to enhance bilateral military cooperation between the two nations.

“The meeting took place on Saturday. It’s part of the ongoing diplomatic engagements between the two armies and countries. The two leaders discussed various issues,” Kulayigye said.

The meeting came just days after deadly clashes between Uganda Peoples’ Defense Forces and SSPDF troops in the Fitina Mabaya and Goboro areas, located between Uganda’s northwestern Yumbe District and South Sudan’s Kajo-Keji County, which resulted in casualties on both sides.

The Ugandan military said in a separate statement issued Monday that Okiding thanked the SSPDF leadership for their continued cooperation and for fostering a strong relationship between the two armies.

For his part, Nyuol reaffirmed South Sudan’s commitment to maintaining strong ties with Uganda. “No one can separate us because we share a lot historically,” he said, pledging continued cooperation in regional peace and security.

Uganda and South Sudan have also established a joint working committee to address ongoing tensions in the border area, where confrontations between UPDF patrols and South Sudanese forces have occasionally raised concerns. ■