UPDF soldiers start receiving Covid-19 vaccine jabs

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Peoples Defense Forces have been advised to dismiss negative claims against the Covid-19 vaccine.

Several UPDF soldiers starting with the minister of defense received their Covid-19 jabs this morning at the Senior Officers Diagnostic Hospital in Mbuya.

Following the roll out of the Covid-19 vaccines to the security forces starting with Special Forces in Entebbe at the headquarters on Wednesday, more vaccines as of today continue to be administered.

The UPDF army came up with a task force last year that has been working alongside the ministry of health to contain the global pandemic.

Uganda received 864,000 vaccine donations and has since embarked on a vaccination campaign aimed at vaccinating 22 million eligible Ugandans.

After health workers, security was to be next in line, followed by schools and eventually the entire nation. The Minister of Defense Adolf Mwesige urged the army and the rest of Ugandans to have faith in their scientists and the vaccine.

He adds that receiving the vaccination is the only way to fully guard against the virus.

The Deputy army spokesperson Lt Col Deo Akiiki added that the rest of Ugandans should follow the army’s example whose discipline is to follow what their leaders do.

He says whereas receiving the vaccine is not compulsory for individuals in the army, it is because of their high level of discipline that the entire army will be vaccinated.

In addition, Akiiki added that they have received enough vaccines to cover all soldiers and therefore it will continue being rolled out in phases within the whole army.

*****

URN