UPDF soldiers remanded over murder of Luwero businessman

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces-UPDF soldiers and a farmer have been remanded to Makindye Military Police barracks for murder.

Private Sadiki Olobo attached to the Special Forces Command-SFC, Private Jackson Apiku a soldier attached to Air-boat School Nakasongola and Richard Sebina Ssekitoleko are accused of murdering Jackson Katinda Bisaso alias Musa, a businessman in Luwero.

The suspects were on Monday arraigned before the General Court Martial chaired by Lt. General Andrew Gutti.

Court heard that the suspects on August 28, 2020, at Tweyanze Village Katikamu Sub County in Luwero District with malice aforethought caused the death of Katinda at 10:10 pm.

It is alleged that the two soldiers were hired by Ssekitoleko to kill his Katinda, who is his brother for refusing to sell 2.5 acres of family land.

Ssekitoleko reportedly promised the soldiers 1.5 Million Shillings and paid them only 200,000 Shillings. He however said that he would pay the balance after the murder is executed.

The suspects, however, denied the charges and were remanded up to November 9, 2020, as investigations continue.

The three were arrested last month from Nakasongola by detectives attached to the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence and have been kept in custody at Kasenyi SFC barracks custody until they were produced in court.

********

URN