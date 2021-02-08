UPDF soldiers injured in Somalia helicopter crash

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) has launched investigations into circumstances under which its helicopter crashed on Friday in southern Somalia injuring four Uganda Peoples Defense Forces (UPDF) soldiers.

In a statement released on Sunday evening, AMISOM said the helicopter whose registration details were not disclosed belonged to the AU Mission’s Aviation Unit from the Uganda People’s Defense Force. The statement however said all the four soldiers aboard the helicopter were in stable condition following the incidence.

“All four soldiers aboard the helicopter were rescued and are in a stable medical condition,” the statement reads. The statement further says investigations into the crash are ongoing to determine the cause of the crash. However, preliminary reports indicate that it was due to a mechanical failure.

The four soldiers rescued where on a mission to support troops in Lower Shabelle region before they crashed soon after take-off in Balidogle.

The UPDF Deputy Spokesperson Deo Akiiki confirmed the incident but could not divulge more details about the injured and the degree of injuries. The UPDF deployed choppers in Somalia in July last year to help in the fight against Al-Shabab militants.

*****

URN