UPDF soldier shoots civilian dead in Hoima

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Hoima has arrested a Uganda Peoples Defense Forces-UPDF soldier for shooting dead a civilian.

The suspect is Solomon Baker Bakabe who was deployed to guard the camp site for China Railway construction company in Mparo cell Hoima East division along the Hoima-Masindi road.

It is alleged that Bakabe while in a bar on Friday night picked a quarrel with Davis Bakanoba, 25, over yet unknown reasons and in the process, Bakabe rushed to the campsite and picked a gun that he later used to shoot Bakanoba.

He shot him in the head killing him instantly. The incident occurred in Mparo cell, Hoima East division, Hoima city at around 10pm on Friday.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson told Uganda Radio Network on Saturday that police rushed to the crime scene and and managed to arrest Bakabe who was also found drunk.

Police also confiscated his gun, registration number UG48013107 with 115 rounds of ammunition.

After his arrest, he was immediately whisked to Hoima central police station where he is currently being detained on charges of murder.

Hakiza says the body of Bakanoba was picked and taken to Hoima municipal mortuary pending postmortem.

URN