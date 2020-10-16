UPDF soldier accidentally shoots self dead

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A soldier of the Uganda Peoples Defense Forces-UPDF attached to Masindi artillery Division has accidentally shot himself dead. The deceased has been identified as Lance Corporal Simon Peter Bongomin, 32, attacked to the barracks military police training wing.

The incident happened on Thursday inside the deceased house situated within the Masindi UPDF Artillery barracks. Captain Steven Tumwesige, the Masindi UPDF artillery division spokesperson told Uganda Radio Network that Bongomin was picking a loaded and cocked gun at his house for duty when the tragedy occurred.

He says in the process of picking the gun, a bullet came out and hit him in the neck killing him instantly. Tumwesige suspects that the deceased could have missed the safety precaution on the gun when he returned from duty the previous night.

The body was later picked from the crime scene and taken to Masindi hospital mortuary.

Tumwesige added that arrangements were being made to have the body of the deceased transferred to his ancestral home in Kitgum district for burial.

*****

URN