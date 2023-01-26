UPDF imposter committed to International Crimes Division Court

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A Uganda Peoples Defense Force-UPDF imposter who was arrested and charged with aggravated defilement and trafficking in children has been committed to the International Crimes Division of the High Court for trial.

Steven Aine, a 39-year-old resident of Lira City West Division was charged and remanded in August last year by the Grade One Magistrate court in Lira City.

On January 10th, he appeared before the Chief Magistrate Court in Lira where the particulars of the case were read to him. However, he could not enter any plea.

On Wednesday, the court received a letter indicating that Aine has been committed to the International Crimes Division of the High Court in Kampala.

The prosecution alleges that between 2016 and 2022, Aine recruited, harbored, received, maintained, and transported an 11-year-old girl by means of deception or position of vulnerability for the purpose of sexual exploitation having picked the victim from her mother, Lillian Among who had challenges with alcohol abuse and was not parenting well.

The victim was later placed at the home of Aine where she found the accused’s adopted daughter, Brenda now 17 years and his son. The girls were harbored by the accused at his home majorly owing to the high poverty level at their parents’ home.

He also threatened to stop paying the victim’s school fees if she did not obey his commands thereby forcing her into sexual exploitation. The victim later narrated her ordeal to the school’s counselor who alerted the school administrator and police leading to the arrest of the suspect.

****

URN