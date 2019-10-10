UPDF impersonator arrested for kidnap, armed robbery

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A suspected Uganda People’s Defense Forces-UPDF impersonator is in trouble for aggravated robbery and kidnap in Rukungiri district. The suspect is 31-year-old Barham Twebaze, a resident of Ruku village in Kagunga Sub County in Rukungiri district.

Twebaze is accused together with three others of kidnapping Kijwengye Ssemogerere, a prominent money changer at Katuna border and robbing him off Shillings 10 million. The suspects were reportedly driving in a green Pajero whose registration number wasn’t readily established by our reporter.

Reuben Arineitwe alias Kachoori, a taxi driver along Katuna-Kabale road who witnessed the kidnap, says four men surrounded Ssemogerere when he was inspecting his Toyota Harrier vehicle registration number UBE 981F that was being washed at Mayengo in Katuna around 12:30PM on Wednesday.

Arineitwe says that he was slapped by robbers who handcuffed Ssemogerere and ordered him to enter his vehicle that was being washed and drove off. According to Arineitwe, he immediately rushed to Katuna police station for help to trace the robbers.

Ssemogerere says the suspects drove to Muhanga in Rukiga district where they connected to Muhanga-Kisiizi road on their way to Rukungiri district. According to Ssemogerere, he couldn’t raise alarm because the suspects had placed him at gunpoint.

Ely Maate, the Kigezi Region Police spokesperson, says after receiving information about the incident, police cordoned off all roads in Kigezi region and managed to arrest Twebaze at Kisiizi hospital in Nyarushanje sub county in Rukungiri district.

Maate says that other three robbers who were traveling in an army colored Pajero managed to get away. He says robbers made off with over Shillings 10 million and two mobile phones from Ssemogerere.

According to Maate, although Twebaze was donning military attire, he claims the uniform belongs to his brother who is currently deployed under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).

Angello Twinomuhangi, a businessman who operates opposite Kisiizi hospital, says Twebaze’s accomplices managed to get away because miscommunication among police officers.

According Twinomuhangi, police officers at Kisiizi police post and Nyarushanje police station were told that robbers are only traveling in a Toyota Harrier Vehicle registration number UBE 981F, which they managed to intercept yet the other suspects were moving in a Pajero.

Twebaze was briefly held at Kabale Police station but was picked by a numberless UPDF pick up and driven to unknown destination. This is the second time Ssemogereere is targeted by robbers.

In December 2014, he was attacked by robbers at Kijongo-Hakitagata along the Kabale-Katuna road and robbed of Shillings 200 million.

The thugs opened his Prado vehicle registration number UAU 766Y. He tried to drive off and lost control forcing the vehicle to roll several times.

URN