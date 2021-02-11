UPDF helicopter crashes in Entebbe

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) jet ranger helicopter has crashed in Entebbe, near Lido beach.

The UPDF spokesperson Brig-Gen Flavia Byekwaso said in a tweet that the light blue helicopter was being piloted by two cadet trainees on a mutual training flight.

“Today afternoon at about 2:15 pm, a jet ranger piloted by two cadet trainees on a mutual training flight came down immediately after takeoff near Lido beach. The two were rushed to the hospital to ascertain their health. Our aviation team is on the ground to investigate the mishap,” UPDF spokesperson, Brig-Gen Byekwaso tweeted.

Traffic police cordoned off the scene of the accident. Traffic to and from Entebbe Airport was also diverted to the one-way road from Entebbe to Kampala.

In January 2020, another UPDF helicopter crashed on a training mission in Bulo in Gomba district.

Those killed in the crash were Major Naomi Karungi, a UPDF helicopter pilot and Benon Wakalo, a cadet pilot.

Last week, four Uganda Peoples Defense Forces (UPDF) soldiers were injured in a helicopter crash in Somalia. The helicopter belonged to the AU Mission’s Aviation Unit from the Uganda People’s Defense Force.

The four soldiers were on a mission to support the AU troops in Lower Shabelle region.

*****

URN