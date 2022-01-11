UPDF, FADRC unearth sinister plans to disrupt operation shujja in DR Congo

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The FADRC and UPDF joint forces in DR Congo have issued an alert about the existence of an armed group intending to sabotage the ongoing joint military operations against the Allied Democratic Forces-ADF.

The operations against the ADF in DR Congo, started at the end of November last year when the combined UPDF Air Force and artillery shelled Kambi Ya Yua, Tondoli, Belu1, and Belu2 which are found in North Kivu province in Virunga and Ituri impenetrable forests of Eastern DRC.

ADF has been blamed for the recent attacks in Kampala that left over seven people dead last year.

In a joint press statement issued by UPDF spokesperson Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso, and her Congolese army counterpart, Maj. Gen. Leon Richard Kasonga Cibangu on Monday, it says an armed group is harboring sinister clandestine plans deliberately intended to sabotage the military actions against ADF and to discredit the operation.

It adds that the vicious mission is also aimed at creating generalized panic and stampede in the population which had welcomed and supported the coalition forces since the launch of operations against what they termed as the enemies of peace. The two publicists said the army had obtained facts that on January 6th, 2022, a commercial truck whose registration has been withheld carrying assorted goods was intercepted by the customs officers in Butembo. On inspection, the officers discovered clothing’s similar to that of UPDF uniform.

Its reported that the consignment was for a re-known businessman in Butembo. “The truck and its handlers are still held at the customs office-Butembo,” the statement reads.

According to the joint forces, the armed group is planning to camouflage to be able to go on an atrocious rampage to wreak havoc that includes massacres in order to damage the reputation of UPDF.

“…ultimately creating the belief that it’s the UPDF attacking the people they have saved and protected so far,” the statement read in part. FADRC and UPDF maintains that they will not be distracted from their mission of defeating the ADF, adding that they respect human rights, international law and humanitarian aid and riles of engagement.

*****

URN