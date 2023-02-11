UPDF engineering brigade to complete construction of Mbale hospital surgical complex

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Construction of the third phase of the surgical complex at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital will be undertaken by the Uganda Peoples Defense Forces-UPDF engineering brigade.

Construction of the complex started in 2016 and was supposed to end in September 2020. It however stalled for 2 years after the contract of Global Network Construction Company Limited was terminated.

Patrick Akomera, the Principal Hospital Administrator says, they are developing designs for the complex from the consultant who will work and guide the UPDF engineering brigade.

According to Akomera, says that when completed, the surgical complex will address the shortage of space in the hospital.

“We should be able to handle the larger numbers of the clients coming in to seek the services mostly surgical services, especially accidents and other emergencies”. he said.

The surgical complex will have a 300-bed capacity, and 9 theaters with an intensive care unit (ICU).

Akomera attributed the slow construction to inadequate funds released by the government and the outbreak of Covid-19.

“Initially the government had allocated a budget of 5 billion Shillings every financial year but was late reduced to 2 billion. The capital development fund has taken a long period without being released.

The land hosting the proposed surgical complex was initially hosting the casualty ward and the Out Patient Department that were demolished.

This reduced the available space for patients which has since caused congestion in the hospital given the high number of patients the hospital serves.

*****

URN