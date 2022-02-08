UPDF discovers seven mass graves in North Kivu

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Peoples Defence Forces-UPDF have discovered at least seven mass graves near Kambi Ya Yua in North Kivu, the former stronghold of the rebel group Allied Democratic Forces-ADF. Kambi Ya Yua found in Virunga forest is estimated to have hosted over 500 ADF members.

The forces say that the mass graves contained bodies of suspected ADF terrorists, who could have been killed when UPDF and their DR Congo counterparts launched airstrikes in November last year and followed up with subsequent attacks.

The operation shujja spokesperson, Maj. Peter Mugisa says the mass graves were discovered as the forces carried out their routine patrols. He says they suspect that many more graves could be within the forest. He adds that the presence of the mass graves is an indication that the group is being neutralized.

“First, our airforce and artillery left a number of casualties on their side including eliminating their leaders and this was confirmed by for instance the discovery of seven mass graves in Kambi Ya Yua and this means our air force killed many of them.” Maj. Mugisa said.

Maj. Mugisa adds that the joint forces are still on the ground to neutralise the rebels despite the recent attacks they have launched on communities in the Eastern parts of the country. He adds that the first phase of the operation saw 62 ADF members surrender to the joint force.

The joint operations for the eradication of Allied Democratic Forces in Central African province, started at the end of November last year when the combined UPDF Air Force and artillery shelled Kambi Ya Yua, Tondoli, Belu1 and Belu2 which are found in North Kivu province in Virunga and Ituri impenetrable forests of Eastern DRC.

