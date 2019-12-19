UPDF deserters, 2 others sentenced to death by hanging

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Four people, who were earlier convicted of murder by the General Court Martial have been sentenced to death by hanging.

The four are Bob Anichan, a UPDF Deserter formerly attached to Uganda Military Academy Kabamba, Dennis Mangusho, formerly attached to the 63rd Battalion, a casual labourer identified as Stanley Mulunda alias Jumba Frank, and a boda boda rider identified as Issa Ntale alias Ganja.

They were jointly charged before the General Court Martial, for killing two mobile money agents; Moreen Nakabuubi and Harriet Nalwadda who were shot from Zana, along the Kampala-Entebbe highway. The court heard that the deceased persons were brutally murdered with no regard to their young families especially Children who will forever miss motherly love. Nalwadda left behind two children, aged between two and five.

The Court noted that the convicts are repeat offenders and that Anichan, the Prime Suspect, was sentenced to life imprisonment at one time, but he came out 13 years later.

The second suspect, Dennis Mangusho had participated in the robbery in which 200 million Shillings was stolen from the Hotel Africana Forex Bureau bullion van in 2015. Mangusho is also cited in a number of other crimes, which however have been dismissed by the civilian courts. The court, however, heard that although Issa Ntale and Stanley Mulunda have no prior conviction, they have equally been frequenting prisons on a number of charges, making the death sentence appropriate for them.

Drama ensued when the group walked out of the dock to the holding cells, before listening to the interpretation of the sentencing. The group had earlier told the court that the only language they comprehended was Luganda and Swahili.

On the basis of this, the Chairperson of the General Court Martial, Lt General Andrew Gutti directed them to return to the dock for the interpretation of the sentence adding that their act implied that they had hoodwinked the court that they never understood English. The Luganda interpretation was subsequently given by Major Kakooza Bugutanya.

The relatives of the deceased led by Elisha Kato welcomed the verdict amidst sobs.

This is the second group of Suspects being condoned to death by the General Court Martial in within two days. On Monday, December 16, 2019, the same court sentenced to death, six suspects who were found guilty of murdering Shafik Kiggundu, a Casual Laborer and Moses Musinguzi, a Security Guard at Muto Hardware in Masaka on July, 1 2019.

URN