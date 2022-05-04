UPDF deserter, two civilians arrested for illegal possession of firearms

Kwania, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A Uganda People’s Defense Force-UPDF deserter and two others have been arrested for illegally possessing firearms in Kwania district.

Sam Opio, a 45 year old resident of Nambyeso sub county in Kwania district who deserted the UPDF’s 31st battalion in 2018 and another identified as Nelson Atine, a 58 year old resident of the same area were apprehended by police on Monday after a tip off by a concerned resident who allegedly saw Opio terrorizing locals in Ayat village using two guns. Another person identified as Nicolas Aryong, 58 years was arrested later that day.

However, during the arrest, the guns were not recovered not until after interrogation when Atine took police to his place where the two rifles were recovered hidden inside his grass thatched house.

Jimmy Patrick Okema, the North Kyoga Police Spokesperson explained that Aryong who is believed to be the owner of the guns was traced and arrested later that day. He said the suspects will be charged with illegal possession of firearms upon completion of investigations.

The two rifles No; 0772103 8mm with one round of ammunition and No: 2460 have been exhibited at Kwania Central Police Station pending forensic audit.

In the last three months, there has been two cases of loss of guns; one from Oyam Central Police Station and another from a private security guard of a petrol in Lira city.

According to Okema, these two guns have not been found but the police has recovered other guns from other districts.

Police recently recovered about 10 other guns from within the sub region.

*****

URN