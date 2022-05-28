UPDF deploys at Otuke-Abim border to curb cattle rustling

Abim, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The army has deployed heavily along the Otuke-Abim border to stop Karamojong cattle rustlers from invading the area. The soldiers are deployed at Alir parish, Ogwete sub-county in Otuke district.

Over the last few weeks, several residents fled their homes and relocated their animals for fear of being raided. Early this week, a joint security operation recovered 24 heads of cattle that were raided by the suspected Karamojong cattle rustlers.

Amos Nsamba, the UPDF’s 5th Division spokesperson says the deployment is aimed at curbing cattle raids in the area. Nsamba says that the army has also been deployed in Kapelebyong, Amuria, and Katakwi in the Teso sub-region.

The deployment has caused excitement among some locals who say the Karamojong rustlers started terrorizing them last year when the Police Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) were withdrawn from the area, leaving them vulnerable.

John Steven Ocen, a resident of Ogwete sub-county believes that their animals will be safe and will be free to plough their gardens.

Richard Epila, the Alir parish councilor in Ogwete sub-county is excited that at last, his voters are happy with the presence of the soldiers.

However, Mambo Faith, the District Internal Security Officer called on the locals to support the soldiers in the operations.

URN