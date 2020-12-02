UPC tasks EC on campaign violence

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda People’s Congress-UPC party has tasked the Electoral Commission to come out openly and explain the violence in campaigns that involves shooting at the public that has claimed several lives.

Moses Higenyi, a member of the UPC National Council says the commission has the mandate to supervise and ensure peaceful campaigns.

According to Higenyi, the recent skirmishes between opposition candidates, their supporters and security agencies are uncalled for and they condemn it in the strongest terms.

Several incidents of violence have broken out since the start of the presidential campaigns.

Security agencies led by police have broken up several rallies by opposition candidates using teargas and live bullets for allegedly violating the standard operating procedures-SOPs meant to stop the spread of coronavirus-COVID-19.

Higenyi says there is need for Ugandans to wake up and demand a free and fair election from EC.

He notes that those that were involved in the shootings should be held accountable, adding that many people died during the riots yet they were minding their own business.

Faizal Muzeeyi, the UPC media and communications manager says there is need for cooperation and emphasize the value of life in the electoral process.

Muzeeyi says that as a party, they condemn any acts of violence and appeal to candidates and their supporters to desist from anything that can lead to violence.

He applauded the EC for giving room to dialogue with the candidates whenever they have concerns.

Recently, the Electoral Commission chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi wrote to police to stop interfering with candidate’s campaigns saying they had received complaints from some of the presidential candidates and seen incidents in the news.

He said the conduct of security was likely to discredit the electoral exercise.

