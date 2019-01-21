UNRA to evict encroachers on road reserves in Eastern region

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda National Roads Authority-UNRA has revealed plans to evict encroachers on road reserves in Eastern Uganda.

George Ssonko, Mbale UNRA Station Manager, says the affected include Bugwere Road and Kikindu Market in Mbale Municipality, Kirika market and Nabiswa fruits market along Tirinyi-Nakalama road in Kibuku district, Kadama Trading center among others.

He says they are currently engaging the encroachers to vacate voluntarily.

He explains that UNRA is doing this both for the safety of the encroachers and the road users.

Francis Okello, the Eastern Regional Maintenance UNRA, says UNRA gave the affected encroachers on Bugwere road market in Mbale municipality up to November 30, 2018 to relocate to the market in vain.

He says the vendors have remained adamant and continue selling their merchandise on the roadside.

Apparently, the dealers of Irish and second hand clothes operate in the road reserve at Bugwere market.

Majid Tabu, the Secretary Bugwere Market admits UNRA has held several meeting with the affected vendors to encourage them to relocate.

Mutwalibu Mafabi Zandya, the Mayor Mbale Municipal council has asked the affected vendors to vacate peacefully.

Issa Munyai, a vendor of Irish Potatoes has pleaded with the Municipal council to allow them to operate between the road reserve and the market. He says relocating them to the market means losing business.

Michael Masaba Nandala, the Speaker Mbale Municipal Council also asked the vendors to vacate the road reserve to allow UNRA to do its work.

******

URN