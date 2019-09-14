UNRA starts temporal repair of Lira-Kamdini highway

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda National Roads Authority-UNRA has started temporal rehabilitation of Lira-Kamdini highway, which has been in an appalling state for over four years.

The 67.9km highway is a major road in Lango and is also part of the Great north road that stretches from Busia, through Tororo, Mbale, Soroti, and Lira up to Southern Sudan via Gulu district.

Mark Ssali, the UNRA Communications Officer says that they are currently undertaking temporal repair of bad spots along the road.

He says the temporal repair work includes feeling deep potholes with murram and opening of some filled up drainage lines on the highway.

According to Ssali, the contractor is already in the final stages of starting the reconstruction of the highway.

The most appalling spots include the stretch shortly after Kamdini Township on Lira Highway at the URA check-point.

Others are Loro Township, Okole Swamp stretch and Corner Park up to Barmindyang Primary School and the stretch of Amuca to Ayap swamp as you enter Lira town at Odokomit trading Centre.

Potholes have eaten major parts of the road with the drainage filled up.

Last month, motorists petitioned UNRA over the appalling state of the road which has often caused accidents.

The contract for major rehabilitation works of the road was awarded to Mota-Engil Africa and is scheduled to start in three months time.

This is part of the World Bank-funded mega road project to reconstruct the 340km highway from Tororo to Kamdini town at cost of 583 billion Shillings.

Mota-Engil Africa has already set their operation camp at Gweng-Abara, Boroboro along Lira-Soroti road in Lira District.

