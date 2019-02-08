UNRA sets strict regulations on Buvuma ferry

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda National Roads Authority-UNRA has introduced new guidelines for the users of Kiyindi ferry, which operates between Buikwe and Buvuma districts.

In the new guidelines, UNRA has reduced the number of travelers from 300 to 120 on each trip, introduced security checks for all travelers and goods and that all the vehicles that use the ferry must be in good condition and licensed.

A team of UNRA officials led by the Kiyindi-Buvuma Ferry Master, John Paul Ssemugga presented the new guidelines to Buvuma District Officials on Wednesday. Ssemugga explained that the guidelines are meant to ensure the safety of travelers.

He also disclosed that they are expecting a new ferry. “There is a new ferry that is expected to arrive very soon and Buvuma will have two ferries” said Ssemugga.

In their response, the leaders expressed concern about the reduction of travelers from 300 to 120 and the poor condition of Kiyindi Ferry. Charles Aisu, the LC 3 Chairperson, Busamuzi Sub County, said the population in Buvuma district has grown big, arguing that a ferry that makes three routes a day with a capacity of 120 passengers is no longer enough for them.

Deo Miiro Mpiso, the Buvuma town council councilor also expressed concern about the reduction of the number of travelers, saying many people will resort to dangerous. He asked UNRA to increase the trips of the ferry to four from the current three to take more people.

Juma Kigongo, the Buvuma Deputy Resident District Commissioner-RDC raised the issue of security on the ferry, saying most trucks are not checked. He said wrong elements may take advantage of the security lapse to ferry weapons.

Apparently, the operators of the ferry have also started compelling travelers to use life jackets following the MV Templar tragedy last year, which claimed dozens of lives.