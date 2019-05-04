UNRA removes guard rails to protect them from theft

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda National Roads Authority– UNRA has started removing guard rails along Fort Portal– Kyenjojo highway. Guard rails help to prevent vehicles from slipping off the road in steep areas.

The UNRA Spokesperson, Mark Ssali says the removal of the guard rails follows concerns from Kyenjojo police that of the nuts of the rails have loosened by suspected thieves.

Ssali says that they are removing the guard rails for safe custody, adding that they will be wielded to protect them from theft.

The Kyenjojo District Police Commander– DPC, James Kawalya, says they became suspicious after realizing that most of the guard rails were slowly becoming loose.

Kawalya says they quickly noticed that some people were intentionally loosening the nuts with intentions of stealing the guard rails. Our reporter visited the road and discovered that some of the gaud rails were missing.

Theft of guard rails and road signage is not new in Uganda. Last year, six people were picke in Buikwe district for stealing guard rails along Mukono-Katosi road.

*****

URN