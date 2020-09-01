UNRA offices in Luweero closed after four staff test positive for COVID-19

Luweero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The offices of the Uganda National Roads Authority – UNRA in Luweero town council have been closed after four staff tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, the Ministry of Health released results indicating that four staff working at the UNRA office in Luweero town had tested positive of COVID 19. The four were part of the 105 staff, service providers and security guards at the UNRA station who were tested by Luweero district health department at the end of last week.

As a result, Luweero district health officials rushed to the station picked three of the infected staff and the fourth from Migeera town council in Nakasongola district.

Henry Kasule, the Luweero district surveillance focal person explains that the patients were transferred to Entebbe Grade B hospital for treatment and the other staff ordered to undergo self-quarantine.

Kasule explained that only 32 staff are based in Luweero town whereas others are from Nakaseke and Nakasongola districts where they will be monitored by respective health officials.

Kasule says that they have since ordered UNRA to close the station for the next 14 days and the offices are fumigated with immediate effect.

Luweero district health department resolved to order staff to undergo self-isolation over lack of space and supplies at district quarantine center located at Nyimbwa health center IV.

Moses Nyakana, the manager of Luweero UNRA station confirmed the closure of the office and are in the process of fumigating the premises.

Nyakana added that they will halt some operations but some officers who are not among the affected will remain in the field to ensure continuity of the projects.

Ministry of Health notes that over 60 persons have tested positive of COVID 19 pandemic in Luweero district but the majority of them are soldiers at Bombo military barracks and only three are community infections.

According to COVID-19 test results, Luweero district has registered eight new infections. Across the country, the total number of confirmed COVID 19 cases is 3,037 and 32 deaths.

