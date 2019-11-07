UNRA impressed by works along critical oil roads

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda National Roads Authority – UNRA is impressed by the ongoing construction works on the critical oil roads in the Albertine graben.

Eng. Christopher Manyindo, the Head of road development at Uganda National Roads Authority while monitoring the construction works on Wednesday evening with other officials from UNRA said so far he is impressed by the speed of works that are ongoing. Manyindo says UNRA is optimistic that the construction works will be accomplished within the designated time frame.

The earmarked critical oil roads are Masindi-Biiso 54km, Hohwa-Nyairongo-Kyarushesha-Butole 25km and Kabaale-Kiziranfumbi 25.7km in Hoima, Buliisa Masindi and Kikuube districts. The roads all together are measuring 97km.

The government of Uganda and partners through the lake Albert basin development committee – LABDC have set a target to achieve first oil by 2020.

In order to achieve this target, key enabling infrastructure such as road network must be in place to facilitate the oil exploration progress and to achieve this, government has identified the critical oil roads that must be upgraded by the prescribed time frame.

Government through the Uganda National Roads Authority is upgrading the roads under the design and build arrangement under package 5.

The entire road project will cost the government 504 billion shillings and the contract was awarded to China Railway Seventh Group Company limited.

The contract was signed on March 26,2019 and construction works commenced on April 26,2019. Construction works will take 36 months.

Currently works like widening of the roads, light grading and opening up of drainage structures, offshoots, drainage drifts, filling potholes, rock blasting, crusher installation, crushing of base course and concrete aggregate, excavation and clearing of top soil, clearing and grubbing and Environmental social impact Assessment are ongoing.

Manyindo says UNRA is committed to enhancing quality road construction works and give full accountability of the road project given the highly qualified team of Engineers and supervisors they have deployed to do the road works.

He challenged the people of the Albertine Graben to jealously guard the road construction materials and also use the road to cause social economic transformation in their homes.

William Matovu, the Head of land Acquisition at Uganda National Roads Authority says 3028 people are to be affected by the construction works adding that of these 2273 have already fully been compensated adding that plans are underway to have the remaining project affected persons – PAPs paid.

Asaf Tayebwa, the Project Engineer says design works are ongoing adding that by March next year all the design works will be completed and by April 2022 they will be able to hand over the roads to the government.

To achieve the objective of enhancing quality of the road construction, UNRA has sought the services of a qualified professional firm that culminated in the selection of Supervision consultant of a joint venture of Net Consult Consulting Engineers and Architects Plc, Stadia Engineering works consultant Plc and KKATT consult Limited.

