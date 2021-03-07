Unknown assailants kill Lyantonde town council FDC mobiliser

Lyantonde, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Unidentified assailants have killed the Lyantonde town council Forum for Democratic Change-FDC mobiliser Emmanuel Atuhaire. His lifeless body was found lying in a pool of blood along the road in Mwere Nyakinengo in Biharwe Mbarara city on Saturday evening.

Kahiigwa Nafuka, Mwere cell LC I vice chairperson says that she saw the deceased’s lifeless body lying in a pool of blood around 6 pm while heading to the trading center. Denis Byabakwo, one of the friends to the deceased says that the assailants waylaid Atuhaire, who was fondly known as Master Emma on his way from Mbarara.

He explains that Atuhaire has been running a bar, pork joint and would sometimes deal in matooke. Edward Miiro, the Lyantonde town council FDC chairperson says that he last spoke to the deceased on Friday.

“On Friday, he called some business associates who he supplied pork asking them to pay him. So they told him to pick the money on Saturday. So we think those that killed him wanted the money he had just collected, what we don’t know is whether they trailed him from Lyantonde or Mbarara,” he said.

Atuhaire contested for Kooki zone LC I chairperson’s seat on the FDC ticket but lost to NRM’s Hamis Kyeyune. His body was still lying at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital where he was taken for postmortem by the time of filing this story. Police are yet to comment on the matter.

URN