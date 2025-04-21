University students plant trees in memory of Onapito

Amuria, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In a tribute to the late Francis Onapito Ekomiloit, 71 university students under the Nile Breweries Equality Scholars Program gathered at his home in Were Town Council, Amuria District, to plant trees in his memory and celebrate his enduring legacy.

The scholars, who had faced financial hardships and were unable to afford school fees, credited Onapito’s initiatives for changing the trajectory of their lives. The scholars were from across Uganda.

The gathering at the weekend was not just a commemoration, but a reunion of what many described as a family bound by love, education, and shared purpose. Joseph Ekellot, Legal Advisor and one of the program’s beneficiaries, shared an emotional reflection on how Onapito shaped his journey.

“I once told him I wanted to study science. He told me, ‘You’re better suited for law.’ That moment changed everything. Today, I’m a lawyer because he saw what I didn’t,” Ekellot said.

He urged fellow scholars to regularly return to Onapito’s home, saying, “This is our home. We are a family, and we’ll keep coming back to honor the man who believed in us.” Joan Adoyo, a science student at Kyambogo University, quoted from 1 John 4:7 to emphasize love and unity: “Papa Onapito made us a family. We must remain united and carry forward his dreams.”

Joseph Agaba, Chairperson of the Scholars Program, stressed the importance of solidarity among scholars from all corners of Uganda. “Planting these trees is more than an act of remembrance; it’s a sign of our continued commitment to Papa Onapito’s vision of equality and empowerment,” he said.

Catherine Onapito, the widow of Francis Onapito, welcomed the students with gratitude and mixed emotions. “It’s bittersweet. You’ve come to celebrate Easter with us and honor Papa’s legacy. He loved education, the environment, and this community deeply,” she remarked.

She noted that Onapito had been supporting nine children from his own resources, a cause now taken up by the newly established Ipapero Foundation. “Though his original scholarship program couldn’t continue after his passing on September 27, 2024, the Ipapero Foundation will carry on his dream,” she said.

Onapito Ekomiloit was widely respected for his work in media, public relations, and philanthropy. He served as Deputy Press Secretary and Presidential Press Secretary under President Yoweri Museveni. His corporate leadership included roles as Director of Legal and Corporate Affairs and Board Chairperson at Nile Breweries Limited, Soroti Fruit Limited, and MTN Foundation, among others.

Beyond his professional achievements, Onapito championed sustainable development, environmental conservation, and community health initiatives such as the Angaleu Community Healthcare Program.

