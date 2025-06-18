UNFFE, Agriculture ministry to host 31st National Agricultural Show in Jinja

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda National Farmers Federation (UNFFE), in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, has announced the 31st National Agricultural Show, scheduled to run from 27th June to 5th July 2025 at the Jinja Showgrounds.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is expected to officially open the show on 1st July 2025. The announcement was made during a press conference held at the showgrounds on the evening of Tuesday, 17th June 2025. Perez Kawumi, speaking at the briefing, revealed that this year’s event will run under the theme: “Technological Innovations Driving Farm Wealth.”

He also announced that the 4th National Agricultural Education Show will follow, running from 6th to 12th July 2025, and will be officially opened by the First Lady and Minister for Education and Sports, Janet Kataaha Museveni, on 9th July 2025. Kawumi noted that entry for both adults and children will be UGX 5,000, a rate deemed affordable to promote widespread participation.

“In the past, hosting the agricultural and education shows separately posed logistical challenges,” he said. “By bringing them closer together, we aim to attract more exhibitors and create a vibrant environment with greater interaction between stakeholders and visitors.”

David Sentogo, Head of Training and Advisory at UNFFE, said the focus of this year’s agricultural show is on transforming and harnessing agricultural wealth. He emphasized the critical role of adopting modern technologies and innovative practices, particularly in the face of climate change and limited land availability.

“In developed countries, many farmers are turning to new seed varieties and technologies adapted to changing climatic conditions. Our goal is to share such innovations with Ugandan farmers,” Sentogo explained. “Even with a small space, a farmer can generate substantial wealth if equipped with the right knowledge.”

He added that this year’s event will also target youth, introducing them to key areas of innovation for a sustainable agricultural future. Babirye Annet, Deputy Show Manager, encouraged exhibitors to register early and secure exhibition space. Each stall will cost UGX 600,000, although she noted that this amount is negotiable.

She also clarified the decision to separate the two shows: “Stakeholders observed that when both shows are held simultaneously, students tend to overcrowd exhibitor stalls, limiting engagement for other attendees. That’s why we’ve planned to conclude with the Education Show,” Babirye said.

****

URN