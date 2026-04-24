Hima, Makerere University partner to make construction work safer

Hima Cement Targets Future Builders in Makerere Training Push on Skills and Safety

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | More than 250 technicians, students and artisans (fundis) are undergoing a two-day construction training at Makerere University in a programme organised in partnership with Hima Cement, as both industry and academia push to strengthen skills and safety standards in Uganda’s building sector.

Held at the university’s College of Engineering, Design, Art and Technology (CEDAT), the training brings together practitioners and students for sessions ranging from building codes and site safety to metalwork and plumbing.

The training comes amid growing calls to professionalise Uganda’s largely informal construction sector, where gaps in skills, safety compliance and adherence to building standards have been linked to structural failures and accidents.

Organisers say bridging that gap requires closer collaboration between universities, industry players and on-site workers a model this programme seeks to advance.

For some participants, the programme is already reshaping how they view the construction field.

“It was born out of curiosity. I’m looking out for opportunities and skills to learn and grow myself as a professional engineer,” said Alinda Larry Musiimenta, a first-year engineering student at Makerere.

“So far the knowledge I’ve gained is mainly with the professional conduct of the fundis and artisans on the construction site.”

Musiimenta said the training had underscored the level of precision required on construction sites, particularly around safety and coordination.

“It has been eye-opening how much care and attention to detail these people have to have in order for them to successfully build up a building in a safe way,” he said. He added that participants had emphasised the importance of interpreting building drawings and communicating effectively with supervisors.

Safety concerns, especially involving surrounding communities, also featured prominently.

“There was an idea discussed of children around the work site; the importance of safety has been drilled in very well,” Musiimenta said.

For Hima Cement, the partnership is part of a longer-term strategy to shape the next generation of construction professionals.

“The partnership with Makerere University is very intentional for us because Makerere is one of the most reputable educational institutes in Africa,” said Leonah Nekusa, the company’s brand and communications manager.

“Coming together we have the opportunity to influence the future architects, the future construction companies that will emerge from these engineering institutes,” she said, adding that the company is targeting students and young professionals entering the industry.

Nekusa said the initiative goes beyond brand visibility, focusing instead on long-term engagement.

“Beyond visibility, we are building trust, we are building loyalty with the future generation,” she said. “We are imparting our knowledge now to be carried on to another generation.”

She added that the company aims to position itself as a reliable industry partner over the coming decades by promoting what she described as “tested and proven” construction practices.