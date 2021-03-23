UNEB warns schools about fake PLE papers in circulation

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has warned headteachers and parents about the circulation of fake examination papers ahead of the 2020 Primary Leaving Examination-PLE.

Addressing journalists on Monday, the UNEB spokesperson Jennifer Kalule noted that the fake papers are being sold by unscrupulous individuals purporting to be examiners, fleecing the unsuspecting members of the public of their money. Kalule says the fake papers will confuse candidates.

Kalule adds that some of the unscrupulous individuals are sharing fake papers on different social media platforms mainly Whatsapp. She warned the general public to desist from participating, aiding and abetting the illegal practice.

“We would also like to warn the public against circulating anything purported to be an examination paper either through social media or any other means. If found, you too may be held culpable of involvement in examinations malpractice,” she said.

Examination Malpractice is an offence charged under Section 19 of the Uganda National Examinations Board Act. However, according to guidelines issued by UCC in 2017, individuals who involve in the practice of using social media to aid examination malpractice commit a crime under the Computer Misuse Act 2011.

In 2019, the examinations board noted that several schools were victims of fake examination papers which were circulating on several social media platforms days before candidates sat for their papers.

Dan Odongo, the UNEB Executive Secretary, while meeting Members of Parliament days said although the level of examination malpractice had decreased, social media continued to be a threat to the assessment process.

This year, a total of 749,811 candidates registered for the 2020 Primary Leaving Examination, which will be conducted in 14,300 examination centres.

URN