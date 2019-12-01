Undelivered CPC vehicles: Parliament to seek Attorney general’s advise

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Clerk to Parliament Jane Kibirige says that Parliament will seek advice of the Attorney General William Byaruhanga on the undelivered vehicles for the recently concluded Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC).

Uganda Radio Network-URN learnt that 12 vehicles including Executive Commuter Vans, Mini Buses and Executive Mercedes Passenger Van that had been procured for the 64th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) were not delivered by contractors in time.

The Conference held between September 22nd to 29th was under the theme “Adaption, Engagement and Evolution of Parliaments in a rapidly changing Commonwealth.”

Asked about the matter, Clerk to Parliament Kibirige said that they are still consulting on the undelivered cars. She said that although parliament’s position would be for the cars not to be delivered any more, they have to consult the Attorney General because the matter might cause litigation.

“The funds are still there and if unutilized, it has to be sent back because it was a one off budget for the conference specifically,” added Kibirige.

She explained that one of the undelivered cars is a van that was supposed to take care of the mobility of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) adding that if the Attorney General advises on Parliament receiving the cars that were not delivered in time for the conference, they will have them.

Kibirige also noted that the cars that were procured for the Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) will be used by all government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) once formally requested for.

Asked about the planned provision of Parliament Committee Chairpersons with a official car from those procured for the conference, the Clerk to Parliament said that it is not yet agreed to and remains a wish.

In total, parliament procured 100 vehicles for the conference, which attracted more than 1,200 delegates from different countries under the Commonwealth.

The cars which were used to transport delegates to and from the Airport, to their hotels and to different tourist destinations in the country were supplied by Spear Motors, Kampala Motors Limited and Toyota Uganda Limited.

The vehicles included 6 executive commuter vans, 8 high roof commuter vans, 17 station wagons, 15 minibuses, 3 executive passage vans, 14 Isuzu double cabins, 21 Nissan double cabins, 6 Fortuner station wagons, 4 luxury coaches, 1 executive ambulance, 4 lead cars and 1 back-up car.

Earlier media reports indicated a conflicting budget spent by Parliament on the purchase of the new vehicles with some reporting 18 billion shillings while others report 37 billion Shillings.

Besides the 100 new vehicles, parliament also hired 50 other station wagons from Mercantile Car Rentals Limited to also transport the delegates at 650,000 Shillings for each vehicle.

