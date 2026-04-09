UNBS set to inspect sugarcane weighbridges

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) is set to begin nationwide inspection and calibration of sugarcane weighbridges following the government’s decision to regulate rather than ban the devices. The exercise comes after weeks of protests by farmers and consultations between the government, millers, and outgrowers, which resulted in a policy shift allowing weighbridges to remain operational under stricter supervision.

State Minister for Trade (Industry) David Bahati said the inspections will target all 44 known weighbridges across the country, to ensure accuracy and restore trust in cane transactions. “They are critical instruments of measurement that allow farmers to verify weight before sale, promoting fairness in a sector that has faced disputes over under-weighing and theft,” Bahati said.

The Ministry of Trade has also written to the Attorney General to fast-track amendments to the Sugar Regulations, 2025, through a Statutory Instrument to streamline licensing and close regulatory gaps. The current intervention follows an earlier directive issued on March 17 by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja ordering the removal of roadside and cooperative weighbridges, citing concerns over cane theft and revenue leakage.

The move sparked protests in major sugar-growing regions, including Busoga and Bunyoro, with farmers arguing it denied them the ability to independently verify cane weight. Parliament later halted the directive and called for consultations, leading to an agreement to retain existing weighbridges temporarily as reforms are implemented. Lawmakers have since raised concerns over the lack of clear regulation governing weighbridge operations, noting that many are privately owned and rarely calibrated to national standards.Erute South MP Jonathan Odur said relocating weighing to factories had weakened transparency in the sector.

Buyaga East MP Eric Musana Acaali called for immediate safeguards to protect farmers as the reforms take shape.

In response, Bahati said the government will ensure immediate enforcement of calibration standards, while previously removed weighbridges, particularly in Masindi, are reinstated. Prime Minister Nabbanja acknowledged that while some weighbridges have been problematic, others are essential in safeguarding farmers’ interests.

Speaker Anita Among has scheduled a debate on the matter for April 15, as stakeholders await new regulations to guide the sector.