UNBS faults local governments for illegal fuel stations

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) is blaming local governments for enabling the continued operation of unlicensed fuel stations in their jurisdictions.

According to the bureau, local authorities often approve construction plans and collect local taxes from fuel outlets without ensuring they complete the required licensing protocols. This, UNBS says, undermines enforcement of national fuel standards.

Daniel Makayi Nangalama, the UNBS Deputy Director in charge of Management and Financial Services, accused local governments of facilitating illegal fuel dealers. These include single-pump retail outlets and vendors selling fuel in containers, which, he said, compromise product quality and pose serious safety risks to communities.

Speaking during a fuel quality and quantity awareness campaign in the Greater Masaka region, Nangalama expressed concern over the increasing number of unauthorized fuel outlets, allegedly licensed by local authorities seeking to expand their revenue bases.

He noted that such outlets often evade UNBS monitoring and calibration, creating a loophole for deliberate fuel adulteration and manipulation of pump systems, which ultimately cheats consumers. Nangalama called on local government planners to ensure all fuel-related developments comply with national standards and regulatory frameworks.

Peter Kitimbo, the UNBS Fuel Quality Field Supervisor, highlighted a trend where owners of non-compliant fuel stations transfer ownership immediately after being flagged by regulators. He described this as a strategy to conceal ongoing malpractices such as adulteration, dumping, and smuggling—actions that pose dangers to both consumers and the national economy. He revealed that the bureau is considering the use of technology to assign unique identifiers to all fuel stations to enhance traceability.

Masaka City Mayor Florence Namayanja acknowledged the need to crack down on adulterated fuel and faulty pumps but cautioned against the blanket closure of small-scale single-pump outlets. She argued that such stations are essential in rural areas that cannot attract investment in large-scale standard fuel stations.

Namayanja urged UNBS to consider these remote areas and allow the regulated operation of single-pump retailers. However, Reverend Frank Tukwasibwe, the Commissioner for Petroleum Supply at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, said that any consideration for such an arrangement would require legal amendments.

URN