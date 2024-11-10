UN World Science Day: Reclaiming Africa’s scientific legacy for peace and development

COMMENT | Gertrude Kamya Othieno | On this UN World Science Day for Peace and Development, the theme “Why Science Matters: Engaging Minds and Empowering Futures” invites us to reflect on the vital role of science in our everyday lives, particularly in tackling global challenges such as climate change, public health, and sustainable development. For Africa, this theme resonates deeply as we confront two urgent issues: the brain drain of our scientific minds and the environmental challenges threatening our lands. To meet these, we must reclaim Africa’s unrecognised legacy in science and galvanise our youth to build a brighter, self-sustaining future.

Historically, Africa has made profound, though often unacknowledged, contributions to the world of science. Figures like Imhotep, the Egyptian architect and physician regarded as one of history’s earliest doctors, and the astronomers of ancient Mali’s University of Sankore, who studied the stars long before similar discoveries in Europe, show Africa’s deep scientific roots. These contributions, however, are rarely celebrated in mainstream history, creating an incomplete narrative that fails to inspire today’s young African minds. To address modern challenges, we must first restore pride in this legacy and assert Africa’s place within global scientific discourse.

Africa’s scientific potential has also been severely impacted by the ongoing brain drain. Since the era of slavery and colonialism, when African expertise and labour were forcibly extracted, the continent has struggled with the depletion of its intellectual capital. Today, this trend continues as our brightest minds are drawn to the West by opportunities that they may not find at home. Young scientists, engineers, and healthcare professionals are pursuing careers abroad, where better funding, research facilities, and development prospects await them, leaving Africa with a critical shortage of skilled professionals to address its environmental and developmental needs.

This departure of talent is particularly concerning in the face of Africa’s climate and environmental challenges, which demand local, scientific solutions. Africa is disproportionately affected by climate change, with extreme weather events, desertification, and biodiversity loss posing serious threats to livelihoods and food security. To counter these, Africa needs the expertise of its environmental scientists, conservationists, and climate specialists. But without significant investment in local research infrastructure, Africa remains heavily reliant on external expertise. This not only hampers sustainable development but also limits the capacity of African nations to engage effectively in global environmental science and policy discussions.

It’s important to note that addressing these issues requires a holistic approach. The contributions of social scientists are essential to understanding the social, cultural, and economic contexts that shape environmental and scientific challenges. African social scientists provide critical insights into how communities understand and respond to these challenges, informing sustainable solutions grounded in local realities. This synergy between scientific and social knowledge strengthens Africa’s ability to confront complex issues holistically and creatively.

A key solution lies in engaging young Africans in science and providing the necessary support to keep their talents within the continent. We must create robust education and research institutions that prioritise local knowledge systems alongside global scientific methods, blending Africa’s environmental wisdom with scientific inquiry. By investing in research centres and offering scholarships focused on climate science, renewable energy, and public health, we can encourage our youth to tackle Africa’s specific challenges. Integrating environmental studies into all levels of education and supporting youth-led scientific initiatives could cultivate a generation of African scientists dedicated to addressing our most pressing issues.

Furthermore, the African diaspora holds great potential for positive change. Those who have gained expertise abroad can contribute by forming research partnerships, funding educational initiatives, or mentoring young scientists on the continent. Creating foundations, virtual networks, and think tanks dedicated to Africa’s scientific advancement would provide invaluable resources for our young minds, enabling them to learn from experienced professionals while staying grounded in their local contexts. For those who cannot return, these platforms offer an enduring way to give back, preserving knowledge and fostering innovation for future generations.

UN World Science Day reminds us that science can empower societies, foster peace, and drive sustainable development. For Africa, reclaiming and nurturing our scientific legacy is essential for building resilience against environmental threats and addressing the root causes of brain drain. By honouring Africa’s historical contributions to science, investing in our youth, and mobilising our diaspora, we can harness the power of science to shape a sustainable and prosperous future for the continent. Let us unite in this vision, making Africa’s scientific potential a force for global peace and development.

Gertrude Kamya Othieno | Political Sociologist in Social Development (Alumna – London School of Economics/Political Science) | Email – gkothieno@gmail.com