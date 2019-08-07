UN women inject UGX 370 million to support Ugandan women

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | United Nation agency for women – UN Women will inject 370 million shillings to support women in Uganda.

The support will be extended through the Ministry Gender Labor and Social Development for the years 2019 and 2020.

It will support women from 14 selected districts of Acholi, Eastern Uganda and Karamoja Sub Regions.

Enock Mugabe, the UN Women project specialist said the project was launched on Tuesday from Gulu Town in partnership with the European Union and the government of Sweden.

He explained that it aims at economically supporting other women projects which already exist in the country.

Frank Mugabi, the spokesperson for Ministry of Gender Labor and Social Development confirmed the partnership adding that it will target specific women groups in marketing and branding among others from the disadvantaged regions.

He however declined to disclose how much each district will receive and when the money shall be disbursed.

Grace Anna Okot, the community development officer for Gulu in charge of elders and the disabled said the partnership will help improve capacity of women in the poverty stricken region.

****

URN