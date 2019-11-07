UN Security Council supports Machar on peace terms

New York, USA | THE INDEPENDENT | The UN Security Council (UNSC) have called on the parties to the South Sudan peace agreement to publicly reaffirm their commitment to the peace agreement ahead of the November 12 deadline to form a revitalized government of national unity.

President of the Security Council Jonathan Allen made the announcement Wednesday, demanding full implementation of the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R_ARCSS),clear benchmarks, the cessation of hostilities and observation of cease fire agreements.

“Full implementation of all provisions of the peace agreement remains the only path that will set South Sudan towards the goal of peace, stability and development,” Ambassador Allen said in a statement.

He said a recent visit to Juba had found most of the provisions for formation of a new government on November 12 not in place.

The Dr Riek Machar camp welcomed the statement.

Machar’s Deputy Chief of Protocol and Public Relations Alfred Youhanis Magok said “SPLM/A.IO under Machar welcome the Statement of UNSC calling for full implementation of all key critical provisions of the R_ARCSS. We are for full implementation of all provisions of the R_ARCSS in letter and Spirit.”

Machar and Kiir are expected to respond to the statement at a planned meeting in Kampala Thursday organised by President Yoweri Museveni, but spokesman Magok warned that “SPLM/A.IO under Dr.Riek Machar will not participate in Unity government on November 12 if the Key Critical provisions are not resolved.”