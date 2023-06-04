Sunday , June 4 2023
UN Security Council extends mandate of assistance mission in Sudan

The Independent June 4, 2023 AFRICA Leave a comment

The United Nations (UN) Security Council. Photo: @UNITAMS

United Nations, USA | Xinhua | The United Nations (UN) Security Council on Friday decided to extend the mandate of the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) until Dec. 3 of this year.

Unanimously adopting Resolution 2685, the 15-member organ also requested the secretary-general to continue to report the implementation of the mandate every 90 days to the council and decided to remain actively seized of the matter.

The council members said the mission’s presence is more important than ever to coordinate UN responses to the complex challenges facing Sudan.

Headquartered in Khartoum, UNITAMS was established on June 3, 2020, for an initial period of 12 months and extended twice, with an aim to support Sudan through a range of political, peacebuilding and development initiatives.

