UN: Humanitarian situation in Gaza “beyond imagination”

GAZA | Xinhua | “The humanitarian situation throughout the Gaza Strip is beyond imagination,” the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East warned on Sunday.

The UN agency said on social media platform X that “as the complete blocking of supplies essential for survival enters its ninth week, there must be a concerted international effort to stop this humanitarian catastrophe from reaching a new unseen level,” reiterating its call for an urgent ceasefire.

Meanwhile, the Hamas-run media office warned of an imminent humanitarian disaster in Gaza due to the continued closure of the crossings and a stifling blockade lasting more than 60 days.

The office said in a press statement that “the Israeli occupation continues to prevent the entry of baby formula, nutritional supplements, and all forms of humanitarian aid, leaving more than 70,000 children hospitalized due to severe malnutrition.”

It added that more than 3,500 children under the age of five are at imminent risk of death from starvation.

The statement called on the international community to take urgent and immediate action to reopen crossings and allow the entry of baby formula and nutritional supplements into Gaza.

Israel halted the flow of goods and supplies into Gaza on March 2 following the expiration of the first phase of a January ceasefire agreement with Hamas. The second phase has yet to be implemented due to a lack of consensus between the parties. ■