UN human rights chief ‘horrified’ by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza

GENEVA | Xinhua | UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said Tuesday that he was “horrified” by the Israeli airstrikes and shelling in Gaza, which have reportedly killed hundreds.

“This will add tragedy onto tragedy,” Turk said in a statement.

Turk emphasized that the past 18 months of violence have made it clear that a military solution to the crisis is not viable. He stressed that only a political settlement in line with international law can bring lasting peace.

He said Israel’s continued use of force would only worsen the suffering of Palestinians already enduring catastrophic conditions.

Turk called for the unconditional release of all hostages and arbitrarily detained individuals, and appealed to all influential parties to take decisive action to secure peace and prevent further civilian suffering. ■