UN chief condemns violence against protesters in Sudan

The Independent January 4, 2022

Sudanese protesters take to the streets demanding civilian rule.

United Nations | Xinhua | UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday condemned the continued violence targeting protesters in Sudan and called on the Sudanese security forces to exercise utmost restraint and adhere to their obligations in relation to the rights to freedom of assembly and expression, said his spokesman.

Guterres has also taken note of the resignation of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, and regrets that a political understanding on the way forward is not in place despite the gravity of the situation in Sudan, said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, in a statement.

“The secretary-general encourages all stakeholders to continue engaging in meaningful dialogue in order to reach an inclusive, peaceful and lasting solution. Sudanese aspirations for a transition that leads to a democratic dispensation are critical. The UN remains ready to support these efforts,” said the statement.

*****

Xinhua

