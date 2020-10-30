UN chief calls on Caribbean countries to build greener, bluer, inclusive economies

United Nations, USA | XINHUA | United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called on the Caribbean community (CARICOM) to make great efforts to build greener, bluer, and inclusive economies in the post-COVID-19 recovery.

The UN chief virtually told the 41st regular meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community that “as we invest in the recovery, we need to build greener, bluer, diversified, resilient and inclusive economies.”

“The twin crises of COVID-19 and climate present a once in a generation opportunity for the Caribbean and its development partners to form a new alliance for inclusive, sustainable and resilient recovery,” said the secretary-general.

“We don’t have a moment to lose,” Guterres noted.

“Climate change is an existential threat to the region,” said the secretary-general. “Your leadership and moral voice on the front lines is crucial for charting a recovery that will accelerate the decarbonization of the global economy and build a more inclusive and resilient future.”

Guterres said that the United Nations fully supports the Caribbean vision to become the first climate-resilient region in the world – and to implement the Caribbean Recovery to Resilience Facility.

“Recovery from the COVID crisis, achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and securing climate action are not separate efforts – they are a single agenda,” said the UN chief.

“The work underway to develop and implement the Nationally Determined Contributions, socio-economic response plans and domestic stimulus strategies must be coherent and mutually reinforcing,” he said.

The Conference of Heads of Government which consists of the heads of government of the member states is the supreme organ of the Caribbean community and determines and provides its policy direction. In addition to this function, it is the final authority for the conclusion of treaties on behalf of the community and for entering into relationships between the community and international organizations and states. The conference is also responsible for making the financial arrangements to meet the expenses of the community, but has delegated this function to the Community Council. Decisions of the conference are generally taken unanimously.

