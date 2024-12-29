Umukuuka sacks Prime Minister in cabinet reshuffle

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Cultural Head of Inzu Ya Masaba, Umukuuka Mike Jude Mudoma, has sacked his Prime Minister, Ambassador Charles Walimbwa Peke, and replaced him with Paulo Mwambu in a recent cabinet reshuffle. This was revealed by Steven Masiga, the spokesperson of Inzu Ya Masaba, during a media briefing on Saturday at the Inzu Ya Masaba headquarters in Malukhu, Mbale City.

According to Masiga, the reshuffle was conducted by Mike Mudoma, the Umukuka of Inzu Ya Masaba, as mandated by the constitution, based on the performance of those in office. Others who were dropped in the reshuffle include Ahamada Washaki, who served as Special Envoy for Peace and Reconciliation, and Difasi Wabuya, the Minister of Land and Assets, among others.

Masiga also announced the appointment of new ministers. Davidson Wadada was appointed Special Envoy for Funding Mobilization and Development Programs, Andrew Masaba as Minister for Finance and Economic Development, and Nelson Muduwa as Minister for Youth, among others.

Masiga urged those who were removed from their positions to accept the change, emphasizing that reshuffles are a normal part of governance. He said that even those no longer in the office can continue to serve the Bamasaba community in other capacities.

Attempts to reach Walimbwa for a comment on his dismissal were unsuccessful, as he did not respond to calls. Walimbwa was appointed Prime Minister of Inzu Ya Masaba in 2023 following the gazetting of the current Umukuka, Mike Mudoma.

