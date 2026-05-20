Airtel Uganda starts Direct-to-Cell Starlink trials

Airtel trials to boost connectivity in hard-to-reach areas

Kampala ,Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Airtel Uganda has commenced testing of the Starlink Direct-to-Cell satellite service in a move aimed at expanding connectivity and improving network access in hard-to-reach areas across the country.

Following approval from the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), Airtel Uganda recently received the green light to begin trials of the technology after the Government of Uganda cleared Starlink to commence operations in the country.

The testing marks a major milestone in Airtel Uganda’s efforts to explore emerging technologies that could bridge connectivity gaps, particularly in remote and underserved regions where conventional network infrastructure remains difficult to deploy.

Speaking about the development, Airtel Uganda CEO and Managing Director, Soumendra Sahu, said the company was excited to begin exploring a technology that could redefine connectivity in underserved areas.

“Today, we are pleased to begin our journey of exploring our long-awaited partnership with Starlink . This marks the start of testing a highly advanced technology that enhances smartphone network connectivity through Direct-to-Cell satellite services,” he said.

According to Soumendra, the service could significantly improve access to communication services in remote areas such as the Buvuma Islands and Murchison Falls National Park, among other underserved locations.

“This service is a game changer in extending connectivity to remote and hard-to-reach areas. The technology automatically links smartphones to satellites, improving access to calls, text messaging and selected data services,” he added.

The latest development stems from an earlier partnership agreement between Airtel Africa and SpaceX to introduce Starlink Direct-to-Cell satellite connectivity across Airtel Africa’s 14 markets, serving more than 174 million customers. Through the partnership, Airtel subscribers with compatible smartphones in areas lacking terrestrial network coverage will be able to access connectivity through Starlink’s satellite infrastructure.

Airtel Uganda is among the first mobile network operators in Africa to begin testing the Starlink Direct-to-Cell service, which is powered by more than 650 satellites designed to enhance connectivity in underserved locations.

The Direct-to-Cell technology, also known as Direct-to-Device or Supplemental Coverage from Space, transforms Starlink satellites into orbiting cell towers. This enables standard smartphones, without any hardware modifications, to connect directly to satellites for services such as text messaging, voice calls and, eventually, mobile data in areas without conventional network coverage.

“At Airtel, we continue to leverage advanced technology not only to improve our network and services but also to solve real challenges within the communities we serve. Through Direct-to-Cell services, underserved communities across Uganda will enjoy seamless connectivity, enabling them to stay connected with loved ones and access opportunities for business and growth,” Soumendra concluded.

Airtel Uganda continues to heavily invest in Uganda’s telecommunications sector, with the company reporting the addition of 258 new 4G sites and the expansion of its 5G network to 364 sites across major cities and towns, including Kampala, Jinja, Mbale, Masaka, Lira, Fort Portal, Gulu and Mbarara.