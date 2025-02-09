UMSC seeks shs1b for construction of Mosque, commercial complex in Arua

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) is seeking 1 billion Shillings for the construction of the Irishad Mosque and commercial complex.

Hassan Mwinyi, the Site Engineer, states that construction of the mosque component has reached 20 percent completion rate after site clearance and foundation level are done. While the commercial building component has reached a 60% completion rate.

In February last year, His Eminence the Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubajje, presided over the groundbreaking ceremony for the complex. Since then, construction work on the mosque has reached the slab level, which now requires 25 million Shillings.

The Construction Committee Chairperson, Halima Brahan, states that since the project entirely relies on contributions, its completion might be delayed.

The Public Relations Officer of Uganda Muslim Supreme Council in Arua Muslim District, Faizol Brahan, emphasized that the project will be completed as they are already receiving contributions from members of the public.

Once completed, the ground and first floors will be used as mosque prayer halls, while office spaces will be situated in the other structures under the project.

URN