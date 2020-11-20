UMSC approves split of Kanungu Muslim community from Rukungiri

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) has approved the separation of Kanungu Muslim district from Rukungiri.

According to Hajji Ramadhan Mugalu, the UMSC secretary-general and acting secretary for information, the Muslim community requested for autonomy five years ago. Mugalu says that Kanungu Muslim community argued that the distance from Kanungu to Rukungiri looking for services in the district Muslim council was very far and hectic.

They also said that the district council of Rukungiri and Kanungu was very big for one district Kadhi to supervise.

Mugalu says that the UMSC assessors from headquarters conducted all the necessary assessment and have finally approved that Kanungu is split from Rukungiri. Mugalu also says that the assessors are satisfied that the Kanungu Muslim community can sustain the Muslim district. He adds that arrangements to institute structures are on-going.

Abdullah Nzigira, the chairperson of the Muslim community of Rukungiri/ Kanungu district Muslim council has praised UMSC led by Mufti Sheikh Shaban Ramadan Mubajje for approving the split. He says that they have been pushing for autonomy for the last 20 years.

Nzigira says that the split will give a chance to develop more and get more mosques in Kanungu and Rukungiri.

According to Nzigira, there have been 67 mosques under his jurisdiction, 34 in Rukungiri and 33 in Kanungu. UMSC has also approved the upgrading of Bikurungu mosque in Rukungiri and Butogota mosque in Kanungu to the level of county Muslim Council.

Rukungiri Muslim council was curved out of Kabale district Muslim council in 1974.

URN