UMI honours former Alumni President Mivule Ronald

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Management Institute (UMI) honoured one of its most prominent alumni, Mr. Ronald Mivule for the great service rendered to the institution.

Mivule, a management consultant was awarded on Thursday during the installation of Eng. Dr. Steven Paul Kagoda as the new governing council chairperson at an event held at Hotel Golden Tulip Canaan Kampala

Mivule led Uganda Management Institute Alumni Association (UMIAA) as President for seven years.

Formed in 2004, UMIAA brings together all the former students.

UMI is a national branch for training, research and consultancy in the field of administration, leadership and management.

UMI chancellor and former Chief Justice Bart Katureebe who handed Mivule the token of appreciation commended him for the selfless service to the institution during his tenure as President of the alumni body and member of the governing council.

During his time at UMI, Mivule, also a member of the ruling NRM government served as the Chairperson of Programmes Committee before heading the Quality Assurance docket.