Ululation and dance as Lugazi Diocese makes grand entry into Namugongo

Namugongo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ululation and dance filled Namugongo on Sunday as the animating diocese made its grand entry at the Catholic Martyrs’ Shrine. Pilgrims from the four districts that make up Lugazi Diocese had earlier gathered at Park Leo—formerly known as All Sisters Garden in Sonde—before proceeding in a massive procession.
While at Park Leo, the pilgrims were first served lunch and then embarked on their journey to Namugongo, which took more than two hours due to the large crowds. It is estimated that over 100,000 people from the 34 parishes under Lugazi Diocese took part in the grand entry, led by their bishop, Rt. Rev. Christopher Kakooza.
Security was tight, with personnel from the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), the Field Force Unit (FFU), and the traffic police walking alongside the pilgrims to ensure a smooth and incident-free procession. Bishop Kakooza joined the pilgrims near Zia Angelina Medical Facility and led them into the Catholic Martyrs’ Shrine. At the entrance, he and the pilgrims were received and blessed by the Namugongo Parish Priest, Fr. Vincent Lubega.
Shot 📸 these at the way from Lugazi diocese to Namugongo church
Wabula you guys old people can walk😭😭😆😆 pic.twitter.com/aZiEMH159p
— nadia (@iamNadia_M) June 2, 2025
Fr. Lubega later handed over the instruments of authority to Bishop Kakooza, officially placing him and all priests from Lugazi Diocese in charge of all activities at the Catholic Martyrs’ Shrine until the celebrations conclude. Hans Mayanja, the head of laity at St. Charles Lwanga Parish, praised the Christians who walked long distances to be part of the grand entry. Medical teams from the Ministry of Health, supported by the Red Cross, quickly attended to exhausted pilgrims.
Earlier, Minister of Health Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng urged pilgrims to make full use of the free medical services available at both the Catholic and Anglican Martyrs’ Shrines. She emphasized that no one should leave without receiving the free health check-ups and consultations being offered.