Ululation and dance as Lugazi Diocese makes grand entry into Namugongo

Namugongo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ululation and dance filled Namugongo on Sunday as the animating diocese made its grand entry at the Catholic Martyrs’ Shrine. Pilgrims from the four districts that make up Lugazi Diocese had earlier gathered at Park Leo—formerly known as All Sisters Garden in Sonde—before proceeding in a massive procession.

While at Park Leo, the pilgrims were first served lunch and then embarked on their journey to Namugongo, which took more than two hours due to the large crowds. It is estimated that over 100,000 people from the 34 parishes under Lugazi Diocese took part in the grand entry, led by their bishop, Rt. Rev. Christopher Kakooza.

Security was tight, with personnel from the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), the Field Force Unit (FFU), and the traffic police walking alongside the pilgrims to ensure a smooth and incident-free procession. Bishop Kakooza joined the pilgrims near Zia Angelina Medical Facility and led them into the Catholic Martyrs’ Shrine. At the entrance, he and the pilgrims were received and blessed by the Namugongo Parish Priest, Fr. Vincent Lubega.