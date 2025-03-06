ULS condemns acts of violence in Kawempe North by-election

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Law Society (ULS) has condemned the escalating acts of violence witnessed during the Kawempe North parliamentary by-election campaigns.

Addressing journalists at the Uganda Law Society Secretariat in Kampala, the ULS President Anthony Asiimwe said that the actions of security personnel who include the Uganda Police Force, the Joint Anti-Terrorism Task Force (JATT), the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), and plain-clothed operatives brutalizing supporters of the National Unity Platform (NUP) with beatings, live bullets, and tear gas should be condemned.

He also cited an incident where the NUP candidate, Lawyer Erias Luyimbazi Nalukoola, was arrested by security operatives shortly after his nomination by the Electoral Commission.

Asiimwe said that such acts of intimidation and lawlessness not only threaten the integrity of the electoral process but also erode public trust in the rule of law and democratic governance.

“These actions are a clear violation of fundamental human rights and democratic principles. Article 69(1) of the 1995 Constitution of Uganda guarantees Ugandans the right to choose and adopt a political system of their choice through free and fair elections. Twenty years ago, Ugandans elected to be governed under the multiparty dispensation. However, this cannot be realized in an environment tainted with fear, intimidation, and violence”, said Asiimwe.

Asiimwe noted that such violations he described as grave are occurring during a by-election, which raises serious concerns about what will happen during the upcoming 2026 general elections.

The Uganda Law Society has called upon the Uganda Police Force and other security agencies to desist from the use of excessive force and ensure that law and order are maintained in a manner that respects human rights and the rule of law.

“We also call upon the Electoral Commission to take a firm stand against electoral violence and ensure a fair and transparent electoral process in line with its constitutional mandate”, added Asiimwe.

The ULS has now vowed that they will not stand by as democratic principles are trampled upon because they are committed to defending the rule of law, constitutionalism, and the protection of human rights in Uganda.

They indicated that they are ready to receive complaints from all victims without discrimination, actively pursue legal action against those responsible for these atrocities, and hold them accountable for violating constitutional rights.

The Kawempe North by-election has since attracted 10 candidates in the race.

Umaru Magara, who has since withdrawn his candidature, was also among the visiting speakers at the ULS Secretariat. Magara said that the violence started on February 26th 2025, when they had nominated their candidate, Luyimbazi Nalukoola. But afterwards, he was abducted by the military for wearing the red NUP overalls. Magara said it is very unfortunate that they were blocked and some of their supporters battered by Joint Anti Terrorism Forces-JATT.

He says the violence in Kawempe is impacting the upcoming elections because there is already a heavy military presence in focal points in the area, which he thinks is likely to scare away the voters.

Magara noted that it is marred with intimidation, fear and mayhem and called upon the Electoral Commission and security agencies to ensure the restoration of normalcy.

Marvin Saasi, a member of the NUP Legal Department, said the reality is that Ugandans are dealing with a regime that is doing all it can to remain in power.

He alleged that the regime has, in the recent past, charged many people with trumped up charges which are later dismissed by the courts of law for being malicious and for lack of sustainable evidence.

Saasi condemned the government for unleashing its operatives to beat up people, including journalists. Ssaasi noted the beatings were not accidental but were choreographed and premeditated to send messages of fear and intimidation to the general population.

Emmanuel Kirunda, the General Secretary for the Uganda Journalists Association, condemned the growing acts of impunity on journalists. He said four cases of violation of journalists’ rights have been recorded since, three of which arise from the Kawempe North by-election.

Kirunda said one case was for Musa Ssewakambo, who was detained at Nakawa Court while covering the case of Dr Kizza Besigye and his co accused Obeid Kamulegeya. The others, he said, include Steven Mbiidde and Steven Kibwika, who were recently ordered to delete footage by Wandegeya policemen.

The other is Miracle Ibrahim, whose eye was injured.

In 2021, journalists were assaulted by the Uganda People’s Defense Forces while covering Kyagulanyi when he had gone to petition the United Nations Human Rights office following the violations arising from the general elections.

However, some of the victims petitioned the Court challenging the actions of UPDF, saying they infringed on their right to freedom of expression, speech and exercise their profession.

The Court agreed with the journalists and ordered the government to compensate the petitioners with 75 million shillings each.

URN