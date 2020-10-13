Tuesday , October 13 2020
Lato Milk
Home / WORLD / Ukraine to cooperate with Poland to boost European integration
Covid-19 Image

Ukraine to cooperate with Poland to boost European integration

The Independent October 13, 2020 WORLD Leave a comment

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (2nd R) and his wife Olena (1st R) welcome the visiting President of Poland Andrzej Duda (2nd L, front) and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda in front of the Mariyinsky Palace in Kiev, Ukraine, Oct. 12, 2020. Ukraine and Poland intend to cooperate to further deepen Ukraine’s relations with the European Union and boost bilateral economic cooperation, the two countries’ presidents said following their meeting in Kiev on Monday.

Kyiv, Ukraine | XINHUA |    Ukraine and Poland intend to cooperate to further deepen Ukraine’s relations with the European Union and boost bilateral economic cooperation, the two countries’ presidents, Volodymyr Zelensky and Andrzej Duda, said following their meeting in Kiev on Monday.

According to a joint statement released on the website of the Ukrainian president’s office, Zelensky and Duda emphasized the importance of mutually beneficial economic cooperation to take full advantage of the Ukrainian and Polish markets’ opportunities in the context of a functioning deep and comprehensive free trade zone between the EU and Ukraine.

The presidents emphasized the need for further cooperation in the energy sector to strengthen energy security in the region and Europe as a whole.

The presidents also noted that the cooperation of Ukraine and Poland would strengthen the region’s role as an essential transport, transit, infrastructure, and investment center of the European continent.

Duda arrived in Kiev with an official visit on Sunday. On Tuesday Zelensky and Duda plan to attend Ukrainian-Polish economic forum in Odessa.

*********

XINHUA

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved