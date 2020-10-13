Ukraine to cooperate with Poland to boost European integration

Kyiv, Ukraine | XINHUA | Ukraine and Poland intend to cooperate to further deepen Ukraine’s relations with the European Union and boost bilateral economic cooperation, the two countries’ presidents, Volodymyr Zelensky and Andrzej Duda, said following their meeting in Kiev on Monday.

According to a joint statement released on the website of the Ukrainian president’s office, Zelensky and Duda emphasized the importance of mutually beneficial economic cooperation to take full advantage of the Ukrainian and Polish markets’ opportunities in the context of a functioning deep and comprehensive free trade zone between the EU and Ukraine.

The presidents emphasized the need for further cooperation in the energy sector to strengthen energy security in the region and Europe as a whole.

The presidents also noted that the cooperation of Ukraine and Poland would strengthen the region’s role as an essential transport, transit, infrastructure, and investment center of the European continent.

Duda arrived in Kiev with an official visit on Sunday. On Tuesday Zelensky and Duda plan to attend Ukrainian-Polish economic forum in Odessa.

