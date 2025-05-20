UK to overhaul immigration after Reform local election wins

LONDON | Xinhua | The British government last week unveiled one of the most sweeping overhauls of immigration policy in decades, in a move analysts believe was driven by the significant gains made by the right-wing Reform UK party in recent local elections.

The Labour government’s Immigration White Paper, released on Monday last week, aims to drastically reduce legal migration by tightening residency rules, raising visa thresholds, and closing certain work routes.

Called “Restoring Control over the Immigration System,” the white paper will require new legislation to come into effect.

It proposes doubling the minimum residency period for permanent settlement in Britain from five to ten years, scrapping the Health and Care visa route for overseas care workers, and raising salary and English-language requirements for both work and family visa applicants.

IMMIGRATION SURGE

The new policy comes amid the largest surge in immigration to the country in recent history. According to the white paper, net migration quadrupled from 224,000 in 2019 to 906,000 in 2023.

Home Office data shows a sharp rise in the number of work visas granted since 2021, driven largely by the Health and Care Worker category, which grew from 31,800 in 2021 to 145,823 in 2023. This surge prompted the government’s decision to end overseas recruitment for care workers.

Health and care workers also accounted for the largest share of dependents, meaning family members accompanying visa holders. The number of work dependents rose from 53,260 in the year ending June 2019 to 260,392 in the year ending June 2024, with 69 percent of the latter category being dependents of Health and Care visa holders.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said on BBC Newscast that the care visa has led to a surge in overseas recruitment without proper standards, leaving many workers vulnerable to exploitation.

“I talked to people who came to jobs in the UK that turned out not to exist, or found themselves being charged, or only working two days a week and unable to support themselves. So that system has been subject to massive exploitation,” she said.

The situation has sparked widespread public concern. The Migration Observatory at Oxford University reported that the proportion of people citing immigration as their top concern rose from 6 percent in April 2022 to 38 percent in October 2024.

With polling now suggesting that Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party could win a general election if one were held today, analysts believe Labour has shifted away from its traditionally cautious position on immigration due to the increasing popularity of Reform.

British media have dubbed Labour’s approach as an attempt at “Reform-ing.”

“People interviewed after the local elections said they voted for Reform UK because the major parties weren’t responding to the immigration problem,” Edward, a factory supervisor from Liverpool, told Xinhua. He added: “These new measures aren’t even scratching the surface of the immigration problem. They’re not doing enough.”

ECONOMIC CALCULATION

While Labour’s policy shift may align with the views of certain sections of the voting public, critics warn that it oversimplifies a complex issue.

Professor John Bryson of the University of Birmingham cautioned against letting politics override the economic contributions of migrants. “The UK, like many countries, is ageing. This results in hard-to-fill vacancies. The four responses are: enhanced productivity, automation, offshoring, and migration – especially in sectors like care,” he told Xinhua.

In addition to its ageing population, Britain also faces a chronic labour shortage. Recent figures show that about 9.4 million working-age people (aged 16-64) are “economically inactive,” neither looking for nor available for work. With a total population of 68.35 million, this means that nearly one in six British people are outside the workforce.

In Cheshire, care home worker Majorie told Xinhua: “I agree immigration is a big problem, especially with boatloads of people arriving across the Channel in small boats.”

“But the new rules will seriously impact the care sector. We have several overseas workers here, and they’re brilliant. If we stop people coming to care homes from overseas, the system will collapse,” she said.

According to the government, the reforms aim to strengthen the domestic workforce and provide a long-term solution.

“This White Paper signals a new era,” Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday. “One where we stop using migration as a substitute for training and opportunity at home.”

However, business leaders warn of potential disruption. Jane Gratton of the British Chambers of Commerce said: “It’s vital that the pace of change doesn’t cut off global talent before broader labour market problems are resolved. Without flexibility, businesses won’t have the tools to grow.”

NO CLEAR TARGET

Prime Minister Starmer has promised that immigration will “fall significantly,” but like his predecessors he has not committed to a specific migration reduction target or timeline.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has also avoided discussing specific numbers or dates, telling Sky News’ deputy political editor Sam Coates to ask again “in four years’ time.”

Professor Iain Begg of the London School of Economics and Political Science told Xinhua: “Without a clear numerical target, Starmer buys time but not protection from criticism. The real test is whether this reset delivers results without unintended harm.”

The government is also facing pressure to tackle illegal Channel crossings. As of late April, more than 10,000 people had crossed the English Channel in small boats in 2025, a roughly 40 percent increase since the same period last year. ■